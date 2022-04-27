Advertisement

Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14...
Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.(FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows an alarming trend in adolescent suicide for some parts of the country during the pandemic.

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children’s Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.

They found there was a marked increase in the proportion of suicides in adolescents in 2020 compared to the years before the pandemic.

Authors noted interventions such as counseling and more readily available suicide risk assessment solutions could help teens at risk.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter
Texas Roadhouse moving
Changes coming to 24 Rd. corridor as part of city’s comprehensive plan
Cleanup work on I-70 during Glenwood Canyon closure in 2021
Rep. Boebert introduces ‘I-70 Detour Act’: A bill to conduct alternate routes through Glenwood Canyon
Dr. Paul Jones
Civil trial continued against Grand Junction doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate patients
Horizon Drive District
Horizon Drive district improving safety around businesses

Latest News

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimp on Earth Day
Mesa County Valley School District 51 records number of Superintendent Scholars.
D51 recognizes high school students earning GPA of 4.0 or higher