LIVE: Biden, first lady host teachers of the year

The president and first lady are hosting the 2022 national and state teachers of the year at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The president and first lady plan to host national and state teachers of the year at an event Wednesday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who also is a teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, will be joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in the East Room of the White House.

The Council of Chief State School Officers named Kurt Russell, a high school history teacher from Oberlin, Ohio, its national teacher of the year on April 19. He is in his 25th year in the classroom, teaching classes including African American history; U.S. history; International Baccalaureate History of the Americas; and Race, Gender and Oppression.

Russell also is the school’s head varsity basketball coach.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be selected as the National Teacher of the Year,” Russell said, via CCSSO news release. “With this recognition, I hope to bring attention and awareness to the importance of diverse faculty and representative curriculum that helps students feel more empowered in their education.”

