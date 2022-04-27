Career fair at Lincoln Park as more than 1,000 CMU students prepare to graduate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, the Mesa County Workforce and Colorado Mesa University teamed up to host a career fair.

More than 100 companies came out to Lincoln Park to discuss job opportunities with CMU students and the general public.

Employers were able to meet candidates on the spot to simplify the hiring process.

“Employers who participate in our job fairs they’re going to find it successful by the number of job seekers that attend the event, as well as if they’re able to hire people who come to the event,” said Celina Kirnberger with Mesa County Workforce Center.

Organizers said about 100 people had pre-registered to attend.

The job fair comes as more than 1,000 CMU students prepare to graduate next month, with many of them going directly into the workforce.

