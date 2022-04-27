Advertisement

‘Grand Valley Bike to Work Day’ on May 4

Downtown Grand Junction.
Downtown Grand Junction.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the weather warms up, the Mesa County Public Health encourages residents to bike throughout the month of May.

On Wednesday, May 4, it is “Grand Valley Bike to Work Day.” Free treats will be provided by Fruita Civic Center, Grand Junction City Hall, or Octopus Coffee.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Octopus Coffee- 759 Horizon Drive
  • Fruita Civic Center- 325 E Aspen St.
  • Grand Junction City Hall- 250 N Fifth St.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting event for the new Wolfpack Bike Park at Dos Rios Elementary on May 4 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., which will feature a food truck and activities.

For more information, visit healthymesacounty.org.

