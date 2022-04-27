Advertisement

Instant classic! Central beats Junction on free kick stunner

Warriors likely headed to playoffs after beating rival Grand Junction in overtime
Central beats Grand Junction 3-2 in overtime
Central beats Grand Junction 3-2 in overtime(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores on Tuesday, April 26th:

Varsity Baseball

Grand Junction 2, GJ Central 3

Rifle 1, Palisade 11

Varsity Soccer

Grand Junction 2, GJ Central 3 F/OT

Varsity Lacrosse (Girls)

Montrose 6, Grand Junction 12

Roaring Fork 10, Fruita Monument 7

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter
Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department investigating shooting Saturday evening
Roice-Hurst Humane Society receives transport of dogs from Texas.
Grand Junction animal shelter receives dogs from Texas
Cleanup work on I-70 during Glenwood Canyon closure in 2021
Rep. Boebert introduces ‘I-70 Detour Act’: A bill to conduct alternate routes through Glenwood Canyon
Dr. Paul Jones
Civil trial continued against Grand Junction doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate patients

Latest News

Renteria is averaging 3 goals per game in league play
Athlete of the Week: Santiago Renteria
Parker Davis shut down the Warriors, striking out 11 batters
Strong pitching helps Montrose beat Central
Harrison Rodgers goes the other way for a 3-run homer
CMU baseball beats Regis to take over 1st place
22 Grand Junction-area athletes signed on Wednesday
Western Slope Signing Day