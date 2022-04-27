Instant classic! Central beats Junction on free kick stunner
Warriors likely headed to playoffs after beating rival Grand Junction in overtime
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores on Tuesday, April 26th:
Varsity Baseball
Grand Junction 2, GJ Central 3
Rifle 1, Palisade 11
Varsity Soccer
Grand Junction 2, GJ Central 3 F/OT
Varsity Lacrosse (Girls)
Montrose 6, Grand Junction 12
Roaring Fork 10, Fruita Monument 7
