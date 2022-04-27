Western Colorado Economic Summit returns to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The sixth annual Western Colorado Economic Summit returned to Grand Junction today as the Grand Junction Convention Center played host to the event.

Organizers say the event had a series of panels discussions with experts leading the topics to highlight issues that economically impact the community.

“I think it gives them the opportunity to learn a little about what’s going on in the community that’s not always front and center all the time,” said Brandon Schuette, marketing director for Caldwell Banker Commercial. “They can get a little bit more in depth knowledge and learn a little bit more about specific industries that are really having an impact on our community.”

“A lot of people like to attend this summit just because we highlight a lot of larger initiatives that are happening throughout the community,” said Steve Jozefczyk, interim dept. director for Grand Junction partnership. “So what we do is we piece together panel discussions and presenters that are the experts in these fields that can help to educate the general public.”

The summit took a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic. But organizers say 2021 ended up having their best turnout ever. They say the community response to the summit has been positive and they hope to keep the summit going year after year.

