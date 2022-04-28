City of Montrose earns awards for downtown revitalization project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Block 64 in Montrose has gone a revitalization done by the City of Montrose in collaboration with some downtown businesses.

Block 64 in downtown Montrose includes Centennial Plaza, San Juan Brews, Chow Down Pet Supplies, and other surrounding buildings.

The city recognized the entrepreneurial efforts of the Development and Revitalization Team that earned the Governor’s Award for Downtown Excellence Best Project for Block 64, while Tim and Krista Bush, owners of Chow Down Pet Supplies, were selected for the Vicki Mattox Downtowner of the Year award.

According to the City of Montrose, the Centennial Plaza was designed to support various year-round activities and gatherings. San Juan Brews offers a full coffee espresso bar, which transitions into a small-brewery offering up to ten house-brewed craft beers, and Chow Down Pet Supplies successfully expanded their store.

The City of Montrose provided $10,000 in funds through DART to install garage doors for San Juan Brews and provide an environment for food trucks to increase foot traffic downtown.

DART also assisted Chow Down Pet Supplies by providing $100,000 in funds to cover the costs of the redevelopment of the new building downtown.

“We wanted to find a way to recognize the incredible transformation happening on this block, identified as Block 64 on GIS grid data, and are excited that San Juan Brews, Chow Down, and their owners have been recognized for making a difference in our community,” said Community Program Specialist Briceida Ortega.

Montrose has invested about $1 million in downtown projects, creating over $22 million in economic growth.

For more information, visit cityofmontrose.org.

