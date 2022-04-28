Advertisement

Colorado House committee passes bill to reduce cost of healthcare and prescription medication

More than half of Coloradans are not confident that they can afford their medication.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado House Health and Insurance Committee passed a bill by a vote of 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon intended to reduce healthcare and medication costs for Coloradans. The bill would also protect Coloradans from insurance companies unexpectedly raising costs or dropping coverage for their medication mid-treatment.

In addition, the bill ensures that doctors will have more freedom when deciding how to treat a patient by restricting when an insurance company can require a patient to try and fail a treatment before attempting an alternative treatment that the insurance company may not prefer.

The bill will also require insurance companies to use all manufacturers’ rebates from selling or administering prescription drugs to reduce the total cost for employers providing insurance and individuals purchasing private insurance.

“Prescription drug rebates can lower the cost of medications, but only if the insurance companies don’t keep the savings for themselves,” said Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver. “The bill we passed today will lower the cost of prescriptions drugs and ensure that consumers, not big corporations, get the savings from manufacturer rebates.”

