Colorado National Guard helicopter visits Pomona Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, there were some special visitors at Pomona Elementary School— the Colorado National Guard!

A helicopter with the national guard landed at the school campus.

The visit is part of the Red Ribbon Week Campaign, where the DEA travels to several schools with an anti-drug message for students, stressing the importance of making good life decisions.

”Kind of like it can affect your life, your choices, your career, your family and friends, so it’s not good to do drugs because it’s bad for you,” said Paige and Rebecca, Pomona fifth graders.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is visiting about 15 schools in the Grand Valley.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.