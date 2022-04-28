Colorado Parks and Wildlife commission plans to discuss big game hunting license regulations

STERLING, Colo. (KKCO) - Coloradans may see statewide changes to hunting regulations soon, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting a commission from May 4 through May 5 to discuss changes to the amount of licenses available for big game animals.

This includes licenses for black bears, deer, elk, pronghorn, and moose. The commission will begin at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning and will adjourn at 11 a.m. Thursday morning. It will be held in the Hays Student Center Ballroom at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. Virtual attendance will also be available, and the public is encouraged to comment.

The commission will also be discussing the removal of rubber buckshot and slugs as legal methods for wildlife dispersion and a new timed entry reservation system for Eldorado Canyon State Park, as well as several other topics.

A full agenda can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.