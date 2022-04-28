Five drug related searches conducted Wednesday in Grand Junction and Whitewater

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several law enforcement agencies conducted five drug related searches with warrants in the Grand Junction and Whitewater areas Wednesday. Including the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Mesa County Sheriff and the Grand Junction Police Department.

Some of the locations were on Flower St. and Landsdown Rd. in Grand Junction. As well as Mill Tailings Rd. in Whitewater.

A moderate amount of various drugs were found. The CBI is leading the investigation but agents believe all five incidents and locations are related. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigations are all ongoing.

