Mesa County Public Health: Ground beef products recalled

Beef Recall
Beef Recall(ilovebutter / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ground beef products are being recalled due to possible E.coli contamination that may have been distributed in Mesa County.

Mesa County Public Health states Lakeside Refrigerated Services, the manufacturer, is recalling more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated.

According to the health department, most E.coli strains are harmless, but others can cause illness.

Currently, there have been no reported illnesses due to the products.

MCPH states if anyone has the beef products to throw them away or return them.

Customers with questions can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-439-9042 or customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com, and the affected beef products and codes can be found here.

