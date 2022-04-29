Advertisement

District 51 commencement ceremonies returning to normal

GJHS 2021 Graduation
GJHS 2021 Graduation(KKCO/KJCT)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:50 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -District 51 officials say that high school graduation ceremonies will be back to normal this year, following two years of scaled back commencement ceremonies.

That means students and as many family members as they like are able to attend the ceremonies this year and there will be no protocols in place.

“This year definitely do what you’re comfortable with,” said Emily Shockley, D51 public information specialist. “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want to sit a little further away from people feel free to try to arrange that. But you don’t have to follow any particular protocols this year, just stay home if you’re not feeling well and there’s live streaming options for you if you’d rather stay home and watch rather than come in person.”

Unlike years past, Shockley says the graduation ceremonies will be held the week of May 9 and they’ll be held in the evening instead of throughout the day. Most of the big high schools will hold their ceremonies at Stoker Field.

If you are unable to attend the commencement ceremonies KKCO will be live streaming them. You will also be able to watch them on MeTV.

