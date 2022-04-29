Mesa County Sheriff’s Office holds awards ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office hosted an awards ceremony to recognize members of the agency and community who went above and beyond in making Mesa County a safer place.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office celebrated the achievements of these deputies by presenting the Medal of Merit, Purple Heart, and Life Saving Award, acknowledging deputies who saved the lives of both inmates and people in the community.

MCSO also presented the Outstanding Citizen Award.

In addition, one Valor Medal was awarded to Deputy Jason Bailey. This medal recognizes an employee who has performed an act of valor beyond the call of duty.

“Without going into too much detail, my life was in danger,” said Marissa Morin. “I was struggling with my significant other who was trying to hurt me. Deputy Bailey made a quick decision to take him down, and I’m still here because of it.”

Morin is overwhelmed with joy to see the deputy recognized for his bravery.

