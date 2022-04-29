Advertisement

Robert Pattinson will return for ‘The Batman’ sequel, director Matt Reeves confirms

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of 'The Batman' at Lincoln Center Plaza on Tuesday,...
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of 'The Batman' at Lincoln Center Plaza on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sequel is in the works for “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson returning in the title role.

The director of the first film, Matt Reeves, delivered the news at an annual trade show for theater owners this week.

Reeves confirmed he will write and direct the sequel. There’s no word yet on whether the rest of the cast, including Zoe Kravitz, will return.

Warner Brothers released “The Batman” in theaters in March, which scored the biggest opening weekend of 2022.

So far, it’s the highest grossing movie of the year, earning nearly $760 million at the global box office. It was also watched by 4.1 million households during its first week on HBO Max.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beef Recall
Mesa County Public Health: Ground beef products recalled
A report by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation finds that violent crime is down while drug...
Five drug-related searches conducted Wednesday in Grand Junction and Whitewater
Police pull suspect over
Grand Junction woman’s stolen car returned after following suspect
Texas Roadhouse moving
Changes coming to 24 Rd. corridor as part of city’s comprehensive plan
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Lily Peters strangled, suffered blunt force trauma, autopsy shows

Latest News

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators from the Minnesota Department of...
Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father
Iyanna Nichols, who loves working with children and is fascinated by human behavior, wants to...
Joke turns into nearly $2 million in scholarships for high school senior
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Minnesota man charged with murdering father
Minnesota man charged with murdering father