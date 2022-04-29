Advertisement

Two local organizations receive checks to assist grand valley youth

Elevate Kids presents checks to organizations.
Elevate Kids presents checks to organizations.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local non-profit, Elevate Kids, donated over $10,000 to local organizations that aim to help children in the Grand Valley.

Elevate Kids presented two checks to Kids Aid and Intermountain Adventist Academy worth $7,000 each on Friday.

The funds were raised at the Kids Fun Run hosted by Elevate Kids from the registration fees of the 253 participants and leftover sponsors’ money.

Doug and Melinda McCaw with Elevate Kids said they’re passionate about helping the youth in Mesa County and those organizations with the same goal.

“Kids Aid and Intermountain Adventist Academy are dear to our hearts,” stated Doug. “They have been the two charities we have supported throughout this entire project.”

Those who would like to get involved with Elevate Kids can reach them at elevatekids.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beef Recall
Mesa County Public Health: Ground beef products recalled
A report by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation finds that violent crime is down while drug...
Five drug-related searches conducted Wednesday in Grand Junction and Whitewater
Police pull suspect over
Grand Junction woman’s stolen car returned after following suspect
Texas Roadhouse moving
Changes coming to 24 Rd. corridor as part of city’s comprehensive plan
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Lily Peters strangled, suffered blunt force trauma, autopsy shows

Latest News

Motorists can expect delays until September.
Construction on U.S. 50 and U.S. 550 to begin in May
Supporters of the bill hope that all Coloradans benefit from this program.
Statewide paid medical leave program secures funding in Colorado Senate
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Diesel prices reach new all-time high, according to GasBuddy
The sponsors of the Safer Streets Act state that the act would make Colorado safer on a local...
Safer Streets Act passes Colorado House