District 51 paper dolls for teacher appreciation week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Next week is teacher appreciation week and The District 51 Foundation is selling paper dolls to send to your favorite teachers to show appreciation for their hard work.

Parents and the community can purchase the dolls for $10 and include a message to teachers. A $10 coffee gift card can also be added on to your doll purchase.

“This fundraiser, I bet we’re in about the fifth year of this fundraiser and it’s just been such a wonderful way to honor all the fantastic teachers in school district,” said Angela Christensen, executive director of the School District 51 foundation. “We love promoting any way that people would like to honor teachers. Whether it’s one of our papers dolls or some other note that you write we just want to all find ways to honor and recognize our teachers.”

Dolls can be purchased right now and they’ll be delivered May 2-6. The funds raised will go directly to technology for students and professional learning D51 staff.

If you’d like to purchase a paper doll for a teacher, please visit: http://d51foundation.org/

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.