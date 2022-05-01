International Festival raising cultural awareness in the valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “So today is our International Festival,” said Theresa Bloom, event organizer. “It’s a celebration of cultures and all the many cultures we have in the valley.”

The Canyon View Vineyard Church hosted an International Festival to educate the community about the different cultures in Mesa County by offering displays of food, local performers, and information booths.

“Because the best thing to do is be curious about another culture and learn, added Canyon View Vineyard Pastor Corwyn Sondrol.

The festival also aimed to support the Grand Valley Resettlement Program, which has welcomed the first Afghanistan refugee family in recent months.

Bloom reveals people fear what they don’t know, “There was some fear about families coming in from Afghanistan, and we wanted to assure people they are not Taliban. These are good, hardworking people who want a chance to educate their children, to be able to work and make a living, and to live in safety. What we all want in this country.”

These events allow the public to surround themselves with several cultures they may not be familiar with and learn about each other’s differences and similarities.

“We have the opportunity to say to people, we live in a loving, beautiful community, and we are made up of people from all backgrounds and all colors, and races and ethnicities, and we need to celebrate those people as our neighbors,” explained Bloom. “We are not an exclusive community. We are an inclusive community.”

Pastor Sondrol mentioned that the goal is to make Mesa County the most welcoming county.

“So, what I think is critical in Mesa County is that we are open walking across the room and introducing ourselves to people that are very, very different from ourselves and lean into the awkwardness of understanding different cultures, different backgrounds, ethnic backgrounds, and social backgrounds and economic backgrounds.”

Mesa County will welcome an additional nine more families from Afghanistan. All the proceeds collected at the festival will go toward the resettlement program.

