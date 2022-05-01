Advertisement

Viva El Vino returns to Grand Junction

Over one hundred items were auctioned off at their signature silent auction with all proceeds benefitting non profits in the local community.
Viva El Vino 2022
Viva El Vino 2022(Brian Wiley)
By Natasha Lynn and Brian Wiley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Double Tree Hotel on Horizon Dr. was the place to be Saturday night.

That’s because the Junior Service League was pouring for non-profits one again at this year’s U.S. Bank Viva El Vino Fundraiser.

The event highlighted plenty of wine tasting, a beer garden and great food. Over one hundred items were auctioned off at their signature silent auction with all proceeds benefitting non profits in the local community.

“The Junior Service League is a non-profit organization and what we do is essentially gather funds from the community and then we redistribute them through out grand program,” said Stephanie Plieness with the Junior Service League. “We focus on programs that are benefitting woman and children and families. So, think of everything from Girl Scouts of Western Colorado to breast cancer treatment programs at Community Hospital.”

To support the Junior Service League, you can donate at https://jslgj.com/viva-el-vino

