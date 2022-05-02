Advertisement

Colorado establishes Juneteenth as its 11th official state holiday

By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Tracing its origin 157 years back to the exhausted, war-weary, and newly reunified post-Civil War United States, Juneteenth is a holiday with a lot of history. Officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden, the holiday celebrates the anniversary of what is widely considered to be the end of chattel slavery and the closure of 244 years of brutality.

After centuries of cultural suppression and destruction, Juneteenth is fittingly dedicated to celebrating both new and old facets of black culture. Singing of traditional songs, reading works by prominent black authors, and public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation are common, along with rodeos, street fairs, cookouts, family reunions, park parties, historical reenactments, beauty pageants, and many others.

Juneteenth is not always celebrated the same way. For some, Juneteenth is a reminder of one of the darkest chapters in American history. For others, it’s motivation to buy from black-owned businesses or to have a cookout.

Regardless how you celebrate, the newly-christened state holiday is celebrated on June 19.

