Colorado House of Representatives passes bill banning ‘forever chemicals’ from many consumer products

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Lead, mercury, asbestos, and perfluroalkyl substances all have something in common now— being widely banned from use for wreaking havoc with the human body. Also known by their shorthand ‘PFAS,’ or colloquially as ‘forever chemicals,’ even tiny doses have been known to cause severe health issues like cancer, hormone disruption, organ damage, and reproductive health problems.

Sponsored by Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County, and Rep. Mary Bradfield, R-El Paso County, the bill will help reduce PFAS contamination in Colorado by barring the intentional sale or manufacture of PFAS in carpets, rugs, cookware, cosmetics, fabric treatments, food packaging, juvenile products, oil and gas products, textile furnishings, and upholstered furniture after January 1, 2024.

“Communities in every part of our state are dealing PFAS contamination because these dangerous chemicals don’t break down in the natural environment,” said Cutter. “The legislation we passed today is a monumental step forward to remove these dangerous products from Colorado and stop the contamination that is threatebning the health of our communities.”

The bill will also establish a regulatory system to collect information from manufacturers who use or produce PFAS, as well as requiring any manufacturers who intentionally include PFAS chemicals in their products to provide contact information, the trade name of the product, and a written justification for the purpose and use of PFAS chemicals in the product to the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as well as any additional information requested.

The full text of the bill can be found here.

