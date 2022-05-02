D51 reporting an increase of fake guns on school campuses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -District 51 officials say they’re seeing an increase of fake guns on school campuses across the Grand Valley.

The district says over the last few months, with the incidents happening recently, more students are bringing Orbeez guns to school. Orbeez guns shoot gel-filled pellets. Often they do look like toy guns, but the district says there are some cases where the guns looks very much like the real thing.

“Some of the Orbeez guns are very realistic,” said Tim Leon, Director of safety and security. “In fact, one recent case at a school, it would have been hard for an officer to determine whether it was a real gun or not. So that causes a lot of safety concerns for us.”

Leon says the cases they’ve seen so far have been reported by students who witness seeing the guns on campus who have sounded the alarm.

“The thing is, it’s really concerning because they are so realistic,” said Leon. “Students and staff are responding to it as if it’s a real gun. So if we get that report, we follow our protocols which could be anywhere from locking down, where kids are locked in classrooms. Law enforcement is called to come to the school for student with possession of firearm in the school.”

The district says if a student is caught with one of these guns on campus it could mean mandatory expulsion.

If a student sees another student with any kind of gun they’re encouraged to alert school administration or contact Safe2Tell at safe2tell.org or 1-877-542-7233 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.