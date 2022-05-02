Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend of recreation turned tragic on Saturday after a 67-year-old man fell while climbing Independence Monument. Rescue crews hiked miles and ascended the rockface to retrieve the injured climber, but he has succumbed to his injuries.

The cause and manner of death has not be officially determined by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office, nor has the identity of the deceased climber been released.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.