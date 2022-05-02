Advertisement

Mesa County unaffiliated voters can vote in primary election

Just remember not to accidentally commit voter fraud by returning both ballots
Unaffiliated voters can now participate in primary elections.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Unaffiliated Mesa County voters will be able to vote in the upcoming primary election in June without changing their voter registration.

However, unaffiliated voters will only be able to vote in one major political party’s primary, meaning that voters will still have to decide between voting Republican or Democrat to participate.

Ballot preference and voter registration can be declared or updated here, and declaring preference does not alter voter registration.

There is no deadline for declaration, nor will voters be prevented from voting if they don’t declare a ballot preference. Instead, nondeclared voters will receive both ballots in the mail, but it’s important to remember to only vote and return one of the ballots.

Voters can expect to receive their ballots in early June.

