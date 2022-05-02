St. Mary’s Medical Center’s Infection Prevention Team wins award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While the American healthcare system strained under the weight of the Coronavirus, Erin Minnerath, Tiffany Martens, and Angie Silva worked hard to keep St. Mary’s staff and resources intact by applying resources and infrastructure originally meant for the study of extremely dangerous diseases to the novel coronavirus.

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology awarded the team the 2022 Heroes of Infection Prevention Award early Monday morning.

Minnerath, infection prevention manager and overseer of the Special Pathogens Assessment program, said, “We were uniquely prepared because of the work we had recently done before the pandemic to prepare for a high consequence infectious disease like Ebola.” The medical infrastructure and staff originally in place for studying Ebola allowed the team to easily refocus on the novel Coronavirus, giving them a substantial advantage.

After preparing and training their colleagues at St. Mary’s, the team expanded their scope to seven other facilities on the Western Slope and the Denver metro area.

“This recognition honors the importance and dedication of the work we do for the well-being of our patients and community,” said Michelle Shiao, Chief Nursing Officer. “We are fortunate to have such a team of innovators who continue leading the charge with this critical work.

