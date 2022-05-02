Advertisement

Stranded visiting family rescued after truck swept away by Escalante Creek

By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A family from New York were trying to cross Escalante Creek Thursday when their truck became stuck in floodwaters. The family was able to escape before the truck was engulfed by the creek.

Two of the three family members were stranded on the far bank when rescue crew arrived, but they were safely ferried back across the creek by swift-water rescue swimmers. The rescue crew stated that the water was roughly four to five feet deep and moving quickly, likely due to increased snowmelt caused by warming temperatures.

The truck was successfully removed as well.

