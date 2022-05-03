Advertisement

Fruita Motor Vehicle Office reopened Tuesday with new hours

The new schedule is temporary, however.
The Fruita DMV is temporarily changing its hours.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Motor Vehicle Office is reopening as part of a two week trial period to determine the amount of service needed in Fruita. The office will be open five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the trial period will last from May 2 through May 15.

Normal operations will resume shortly after, on May 19.

