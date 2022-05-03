Governor Polis declares May to be Colorado Fitness Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With warming weather and a culture of outdoor recreation, it likely comes as no surprise that Colorado now has an official fitness month. Governor Jared Polis signed the proclamation on Tuesday, making May Colorado’s fitness month as well as mental health awareness month.

Polis cited the difficult conditions many Coloradans were forced to adapt to during the worst of the pandemic as a primary motivator, as well as Colorado’s status as one of the healthiest states in the United States. Mental health benefits and equal access to fitness, whether at a gym, a trail, or at home, are also motivations behind the proclamation.

