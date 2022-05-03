Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bo’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Bo!

Bo is two-year-old Pitbull and Black Lab mix. He is playful and loves affection. Bo even knows a few tricks such as sit, shake, and lay down. Bo does well with other animals and is good around children.

Bo is neutered and up to date on all of his vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Bo contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
Family rescued from Escalante Creek
Stranded visiting family rescued after truck swept away by Escalante Creek
Colorado House bans forever chemicals in some products
Colorado House of Representatives passes bill banning ‘forever chemicals’ from many consumer products
Mesa County Election drop box emptying
Mesa County unaffiliated voters can vote in primary election
Caryn Sullivan, left, credits her DoorDash driver, Sophia Furtado, with saving her life after a...
DoorDash driver saves unconscious customer’s life during delivery

Latest News

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet RC'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet RC’
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Mesa County Election drop box emptying
Mesa County unaffiliated voters can vote in primary election
Students bringing Orbeez guns
D51 reporting an increase of fake guns on school campuses