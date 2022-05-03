Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Horizon Drive will be closing for utility work. Construction will close from east of the 12th Street roundabout to Budlong Street on a nightly basis, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A detour route through G Road to 12th Street will direct traffic around the construction.

Construction is projected to end Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.