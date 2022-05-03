Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A garage fire that blazed to life on the 2900 block of Galoway Court early Monday morning was successfully extinguished by the Grand Junction Fire Department with no loss of life or injuries.

The fire was reported at 6:28 a.m., spreading upwards from the garage and into the second floor of the home before fire crews arrived. Crew deemed the home safe to enter shortly after arriving and extinguished the remaining flames. The origin and cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults affected by the fire.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.