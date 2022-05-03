Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 67-year-old man died yesterday during an ascent of Independence Monument in Colorado National Monument. The deceased has now been identified as Andrew Whiteside, a resident of Lutherville Timonium, Maryland.

The cause of death has been confirmed to be multiple blunt force injuries. No foul play is suspected.

