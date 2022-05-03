Mesa County selected for National Association of Counties collaboration program

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has been selected to join nine other counties to take part in the County Courts and Justice Leaders Initiative, a program meant to support county and criminal justice development. The program will provide substantial support to the Mesa County justice system in the form of ongoing one-on-one technical assistance, enhanced inter-agency communication, and an opportunity showcase results on a national level.

The Mesa County team will focus on closing holes and encouraging collaboration and improvement within the county’s criminal justice and mental health systems. If successful, the team claims that they will reduce the amount of mentally ill and substance abusing people in prison, placing an increased emphasis on treatment and rehabilitation over punishment. The team also intends to reduce county’s dependence on incarceration, and hopes to build a more trusting relationship with the denizens of Mesa County.

“Mesa County has been at the forefront of bond reform and effective pre-trial supervision preventing individuals from lingering in jail when they can be safely supervised in the community,” said Lance Philip Timbreza, 21st Judicial District Judge. “This is a unique opportunity to work collaboratively with law enforcement, the court system, our commissioners, local agencies, and local providers to continue to expand services in Mesa County to address underlying mental health and substance abuse problems.” Timbreza also said that the program will help keep people who need treatment over a jail cell from reoffending.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.