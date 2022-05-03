Advertisement

More than 200 sailors moved off Navy aircraft carrier after multiple suicides

More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.
More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.(U.S. Navy)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Navy is relocating hundreds of sailors who had been living on an aircraft carrier as it investigates a jump in crew suicides.

The Navy is now looking into the deaths of seven crew members on the U.S.S. George Washington, including four by apparent suicide in the past year.

More than 200 sailors were allowed to move to a Navy facility Monday while the ship goes through a major refueling and overhaul in Newport News.

The idea is to give crew members more access to support programs.

The Navy also plans to provide additional morale and well-being measures for the 2,000 to 3,000 sailors still living on the carrier during the overhaul, which is expected to take a number of years.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. If you or someone you know needs help, you are asked to call 1-800-950-6264.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
Family rescued from Escalante Creek
Stranded visiting family rescued after truck swept away by Escalante Creek
Colorado House bans forever chemicals in some products
Colorado House of Representatives passes bill banning ‘forever chemicals’ from many consumer products
Mesa County Election drop box emptying
Mesa County unaffiliated voters can vote in primary election

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion...
What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home
A draft opinion reveals the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.
SCOTUS draft opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of...
Tennessee governor won’t release records on execution error