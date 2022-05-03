Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet RC’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week, RC!

RC is a seven-month-old kitten who came to Roice-Hurst with a broken leg and was put in the care of Amigo Animal Clinic. Amigo Animal Clinic repaired the leg, and RC spent six weeks doing intensive physical therapy.

While his leg is doing better, RC would need to be an indoor cat because of his past injuries.

If you’re interested in adopting RC, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

