Advertisement

Amazon to pay employee travel expenses to get abortions, other treatments, reports say

Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses...
Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who need non-life threatening medical treatments, including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Millions of women in the United States are on the verge of possibly losing the right to an abortion if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized the procedure nationwide.

If overturned, many women won’t be able to afford the costs of going out of state to have an abortion and will rely on employer benefits.

Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who need non-life threatening medical treatments, including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.

CNN Business reports this move is similar to policies implemented by Citigroup, Yelp, Uber and Lyft “to help employees bypass Republican-led efforts in several states to effectively ban abortion.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, 26 states are likely to ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, the pro-abortion rights think tank.

Of those, 22 states already have total or near-total bans on the books that are currently blocked by Roe, aside from Texas.

The Texas law banning it after six weeks has been allowed to go into effect by the Supreme Court because of its unusual civil enforcement structure.

Four more states are considered likely to quickly pass bans if Roe is overturned.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have protected access to abortion in state law.

About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls. (CNN, KOCO, GETTY IMAGES, KOKI, KCBD, KOKH, OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that trickle-down economics "has failed."
Biden assails trickle-down economics
Davied Japez McCorry Whatley didn't inform authorities the child was left in the vehicle when...
Infant left in vehicle dies after father arrested in Georgia, police say
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame
President Joe Biden hosted the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic teams at the White House on...
2020, 2022 US Olympians to visit Bidens at White House
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Amber Heard to take stand in Johnny Depp’s libel suit