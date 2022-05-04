Clifton man charged for multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On May 3, Cheyenne Burke, 25, of Clifton, was arrested for multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office states Burke is accused of possessing child pornography, including pictures and videos, and distributing the material on social media platforms.

According to MCSO, Burke was arrested on the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child- Distributing Sexual Exploitative Material (F3)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child- Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material (F4)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child- Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material (F5)

Deputies located Burke, arrested and booked him into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

