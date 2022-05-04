Advertisement

Delta Health sales tax initiative passes

Delta County
Delta County(Delta County Facebook)
By Cristian Sida
May. 4, 2022
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The 0.8% sales tax initiative set forth by the Delta County Memorial Hospital District passed Tuesday night.

According to Delta Health, out of 7,641 total votes, there were 4,437 votes for and 3,204 against the tax.

“I am thankful to the communities of Delta County for voting to pass the tax initiative so that Delta Health can continue providing high-quality healthcare services Delta County deserves,” said Matt Heyn, CEO for Delta Health. “It means we can continue to reinvest in our human resources, infrastructure and technology to become an even better healthcare system.”

Delta Health states the funds will be utilized to recruit and retain nurses and health care staff, improvements of existing buildings and medical technologies, and supplies and equipment.

The sales tax will take effect on July 1. It includes a sunset provision for eight years.

