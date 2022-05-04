GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 students, friends, and family members packed the stands at Stoker Stadium on Tuesday to watch young athletes compete in the annual Special Olympics track and field meet. Over 350 students from several different schools participated in a variety of events, including the standing long jump, tennis ball throw, softball throw, and some running events.

“Everyone is the same today, and that’s how it should be in the classroom and out of the classroom,” said Seth Krebill from Western Region Unified Schools.

This is not the last Special Olympics meet this month, and on May 15 the Western Regional Track and Field Tournament will also be held at Stoker Stadium.

