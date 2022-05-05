Advertisement

Breaking: SWAT raid on Dawn Drive

SWAT raid on Dawn Drive
SWAT raid on Dawn Drive((KKCO/KJCT))
By Kacie Sinton and Cristian Sida
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A SWAT team has been deployed to arrest a resident of Dawn Drive. The suspects name has not been released, and is wanted for multiple felonies. Tear gas, explosive charges, and an armored SWAT vehicle were present, along with roughly a dozen officers.

The suspects door was blown open using explosives before the house was flooded with tear gas. SWAT also utilized a remote controlled drone for recon.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Students release razorback suckers into Colorado River
Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial adds Grand Junction firefighter to wall.
Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial adds Grand Junction firefighter
The Grand Junction City Council selected Council Member Anna Stout (right) as mayor and Council...
Grand Junction City Council elects new mayor, mayor pro tem
Clifton Elementary kids received free vision care last week.
Clifton Elementary students receive free vision care