Breaking: SWAT raid on Dawn Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A SWAT team has been deployed to arrest a resident of Dawn Drive. The suspects name has not been released, and is wanted for multiple felonies. Tear gas, explosive charges, and an armored SWAT vehicle were present, along with roughly a dozen officers.

The suspects door was blown open using explosives before the house was flooded with tear gas. SWAT also utilized a remote controlled drone for recon.

