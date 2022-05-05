Disaster cleanup company offers tips to help with wildfire risk to home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the summer months approaching, wildfire conditions will be worsening as the landscape gets dryer and if you do have to evacuate, there are a few things that can be done that could help protect your home.

Clean up experts with 1-800-waterdamage suggest that home owners look for dry vegetation that may be on your property and remove it since the dry vegetation can fuel any potential wildfires.

If a wildfire is burning near your home and you receive evacuations orders and you have time to safely do so, the company urges everyone to not forget about your utilities.

“it’s always a good idea to turn off your utilities, gas, electric and water,” said Seth Washburn, president of 1-800-waterdamage. “If you can flip breakers and turn valves just before you go, obviously you hope and pray that if the event happens where you get evacuated that your home is still safe and good when you come back to it. “But if not, you can kind of help with that if you have those utilities turned off. "

Washburn also said to only worry about the utilities if you have time to safely do so. If there isn’t time to take care of that before you go, your safety is more important. Washburn also recommends making sure you have working smoke alarms.

