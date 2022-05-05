Grand Junction City Council elects new mayor, mayor pro tem

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council met Wednesday evening to select new leadership. Council Member Anna Stout was selected as council president, and Council Member Abe Herman was selected as council president pro tem.

Stout and Herman took the oath of office together and were observed by Interim City Clerk Laura Bauer.

The new mayor and mayor pro tem will serve for a one year term.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.