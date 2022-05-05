Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council elects new mayor, mayor pro tem


The Grand Junction City Council selected Council Member Anna Stout (right) as mayor and Council Member Abe Herman (left) as mayor pro tem.(City of Grand Junction)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council met Wednesday evening to select new leadership. Council Member Anna Stout was selected as council president, and Council Member Abe Herman was selected as council president pro tem.

Stout and Herman took the oath of office together and were observed by Interim City Clerk Laura Bauer.

The new mayor and mayor pro tem will serve for a one year term.

