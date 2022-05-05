Students release razorback suckers into Colorado River.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students from Palisade High School’s Fish Hatchery Program released 280 razorback sucker fish into the Colorado River at Riverbend Park, which they’ve raised since last fall.

Razorback suckers were once on the endangered list, but the fish hatchery program has helped elevate the fish’s status to threatened.

For the students, it’s an experience that could catapult them into a rewarding career.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” said Charlotte Allen, Palisade High School sophomore. “I know all of us are pursuing summer jobs, let alone future careers in U.S. Fish and Wildlife. So it’s a super opportunity to be 16 and working with them and being like this is something I want to do.”

This is the second release of the razorback sucker from the Palisade High School fish hatchery. Their first release happened about a year ago.

