Advertisement

Women and people of color experience longer ER wait times than white men, study says

Women and people of color are more likely to wait longer than White men at the ER, according to...
Women and people of color are more likely to wait longer than White men at the ER, according to a new study.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’ve been to the emergency room recently, what was it like?

For women and people of color, the experience is often different from what white men experience, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The research is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of nearly 30 million people.

Researchers looked at people younger than 55 years of age who went to the ER for chest pain.

They discovered that patients who identified as people of color waited 10-15 minutes longer in the ER to receive care for chest pain compared to white adults.

They also found that women and people of color were less likely to get testing done and less likely to get medication for a heart attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. ...
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
The Grand Junction City Council selected Council Member Anna Stout (right) as mayor and Council...
Grand Junction City Council elects new mayor, mayor pro tem
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say