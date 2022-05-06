Advertisement

Flags at half-staff to honor Colorado firefighter killed in the line of duty

Public buildings in Colorado flew their flags at half-staff today.
Public buildings in Colorado flew their flags at half-staff today.(Michael Holzworth)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKCO) - Public buildings flew flags at half-staff Friday to honor longtime Conejos County Fire Board member Harold Joe Cordova. Cordova was the longest serving firefighter of the Central Conejos County Fire Protection District at 83 years old.

Cordova died Sunday during a fire in Manassa, Colorado. His death has been ruled a line-of-duty death, and he is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Erosion wearing away the riverbank near a section of the trail will be reinforced.
Riverfront Trail to close next week for erosion mitigation
Tear gas spills through the remains of a front door. The door was blown open with explosive...
Dawn Drive suspect arrested on two felony warrants now accused of six additional charges
Law enforcement used explosives, tear gas, and a remote controlled drone. The suspect was...
Suspect of two felony charges barricaded himself in a Dawn Drive residence
U.S. Forest Service in protecting Forest Service roads