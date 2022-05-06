Advertisement

Grand Junction community leaders to host upcoming Mesa County Week of Service and Understanding

They hope to foster a spirit of compassion, respect, and unity.
The event's organizers hope that the spirit of cooperation and unity will help heal the gulf...
The event's organizers hope that the spirit of cooperation and unity will help heal the gulf between different communities.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exciting week of events meant to foster an atmosphere of cooperation will kick off at the end of May, hosted by community leaders from eight different organizations, including the Grand Junction City Council, Roice-Hurst Humane Society, Mesa County Libraries, and several others. Attendees can expect events to kick off at 9 a.m. on May 31, with events throughout most of the week. The final event will be the JUCO World Series game on June 3 at 7 p.m.

Most of the events are free, with exception to purchased food, drinks, and JUCO World Series tickets.

Available activities will include cooking with Mutual Aid Partners, gardening with the Central Library in their Discovery Garden, a Grand Junction City Council meeting, a “human library” where you can “borrow” a person to hear their life story, recreational shooting at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex, and Neighbors Night celebrating LGBT+ Pride at the Central Library, along with many others.

The series is a collaboration with The Caravan, an initiative meant to encourage communities to build bridges and band together. Executive Director Ben Caron said, “These types of experiences, being of service alongside our neighbors, talking about our lives with one another, breaking break and sharing a drink at the local pub, this is what communities used to do naturally before we became polarized into warring factions. If we can learn to see each other as human beings again, worth of dignity and respect, regardless of our differences, there’s no limit to the problems we can solve or the innovations we can create together.”

The full agenda can be found below.

Tuesday, May 31st - 9AM-1PM: Volunteer Service Opportunities with Mutual Aid Partners preparing and distributing lunches -or- Gardening at The Discovery Garden at Mesa County Central Library.

Tuesday, May 31st - 5:30-7:30PM: Grand Junction History Pub Crawl.

Get to know your community members and learn about the history of Grand Junction on a downtown pub crawl led by historian Zebulon Miracle

Wednesday, June 1st - 8AM-1PM: Volunteer Service Opportunities with Grand Valley Catholic Outreach serving food to the hungry -or- Colorado River cleanup along the shore of the river.

Wednesday, June 1st - 5:30PM-6:30PM: Grand Junction City Council Meeting (250 N 5th St) followed by a reception at The Rockslide.

Learn how to participate in your local government and to make your voice heard, then connect at the Rockslide. Council Meeting: 250 N 5th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

Thursday, June 2nd - 10AM-12PM: Human Library Event at the Mesa County Central Library.

As seen on USA Today, these popular events allow you to check out a “Human Book” for a one-to-one conversation where you can ask any questions about the person’s life experience. You can also sign up in advance to be trained as a “Human Book” if you have a unique life experience to share.

Thursday, June 2nd - 4-6PM: Courageous Conversations Across Differences at The Center for Independence, Grand Junction.

Be partnered with someone from a different generation, culture, lifestyle, or political belief for a facilitated conversation about each other’s viewpoints to lead to greater understanding.

Thursday, June 2nd - 6:30-7:30PM: Neighbors Night at the Mesa County Central Library.

Celebrate Pride with Drag King Xavi Saenz and Drag Queen Stella Rae. Xavi and Stella will talk about identity and diverse families to celebrate Pride month.

Friday, June 3rd - 1PM-3PM: 2nd Amendment & Firearm Discussion at Cameo Shooting & Education Complex.

Join us to hear perspectives on gun use and ownership, as well as tour the shooting range and handle diverse firearms.

Friday, June 3rd - 5-6:30PM: Closing Party at Moody’s.

Gather at Moody’s speakeasy to talk about our experiences of the week and celebrate our time together.

Friday, June 3rd - 7PM: JUCO World Series Baseball Game.

