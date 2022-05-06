Local cyber-security firm buys UK business

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction cyber-security firm, Cloudrise, that started up just before the pandemic is expanding.

It recently purchased United Kingdom-based CyberOrchard.

Cloudrise assists companies worldwide by protecting their data, using various strategies and technologies.

Some of the 15 employees from overseas are meeting the local crew from Cloudrise in Grand Junction. Although not known as a tech hub, CEO Rob Eggebrecht sees a bright future in the Grand Valley for tech while collaborating with other local businesses and Colorado Mesa University.

“They’ve really enhanced the whole entrepreneurial spirit in the students. It’s in the business community,” said Eggebrecht. “I think we have a unique opportunity to do something special on the Western Slope.”

The acquisition of CyberOrchard will help Cloudrise offer more support locally for smaller businesses and abroad for more prominent corporations.

