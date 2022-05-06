Riverfront Trail to close next week for erosion mitigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Construction crews for the City of Grand Junction will be temporarily closing the Riverfront Trail on May 9 and 10. The closed area will stretch from Broadway to the River City Sportsplex, but a detour route will be available.

A map of the affected areas and a detour route. (City of Grand Junction)

The construction is intended to stabilize a small portion of the Colorado River’s adjacent bank, preventing erosion from damaging the trail and an adjacent gas line.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.