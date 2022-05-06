U.S. Forest Service in protecting national park roads

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - As the weather transitions from winter to spring, resulting in the snow slowly melting, the United States Forest Service wants to inform the public to stay off wet roads and respect road closures to protect the roadways in the national parks.

The forest service states the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests roadways are susceptible to rutting as the snow melts because it tends to run off the path of least resistance, which is usually the ditch line on the sides of the roads. Thus, the excessive moisture causes soft roadbeds, which rut when vehicles drive on the affected roadbeds.

Gate closures during April and May are common to preserve the roads from negative outcomes like erosion, habitat damage, and loss of access.

For more information, visit fs.usda.gov.

