City of Grand Junction accepting applications for cannabis licenses starting next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will begin accepting applications for marijuana licenses next week.

Voters approved measures 2A and 2B back in April of last year. That allowed the city council to establish tax rates and regulations for retail cannabis in Grand Junction. This year the city adopted a couple of ordinances that highlight pot licenses and sales tax.

Chuck McDaniel, council member, said the city issued a restriction of ten licenses, “When applications are submitted, they will be evaluated for consistency of the requirements. Anybody who passes will go through a hearing with the marijuana hearing officer, and then if everything is in order and there are more than ten applicants. They will hold a lottery to pick the ten.”

The city will begin accepting applications on Monday, May 9 at 8 a.m; and must be submitted to the city clerk’s office by Wednesday, June 8 by 5 p.m.

The application can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.